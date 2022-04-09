Left Menu

Goa governor extends greetings on occasion of Ram Navami

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:09 IST
Goa governor extends greetings on occasion of Ram Navami
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. In his message, the Governor said, Ram Navami signifies the important day on which Lord Rama was born. It is celebrated throughout the country with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Lord embodied all virtues that should characterize man. He was an ideal son,brother, husband, friend and an ideal king. It was because of his perfectness that he was known as "Purshottam". His reign inAyodhya is described as Ram-Rajya, the epitome of perfect governance.

The Governor said, "On this festive occasion, let us dedicate ourselves to the values of truth, purity, honesty, humility and righteousness. Let the celebrations this year be marked by adherence to safety protocols." May the celebrations of Ram Navami, this year, bring renewed peace, prosperity and happiness to one and all, he concluded.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022