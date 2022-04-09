Left Menu

Industrialists must contribute to social development: Maha guv

If the MACCIA uses this opportunity and lays the foundation for agriculture-related industries, Nashik will be at the top in the country, state revenue minister Thorat said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:47 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the role industrial sector is important to enter the new era of development and industrialists must contribute to social development as well.

The governor was speaking at a programme organised in Nashik to mark the golden jubilee year of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MACCIA).

''The role of the industrial sector is important to enter the new era of development. Along with their own progress, industrialists should contribute to social development as well,” Koshyari said.

Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Balasaheb Thorat, MP Hemant Godse, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Dr Rahul Aher, collector Gangadharan D, NMC commissioner Ramesh Pawar, MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

A foundation for sustainable development can be laid in coordination with industrialists, people's representatives and administrators, the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, the district's guardian minister Bhujbal said that along with industrial development, firm steps need to be taken towards environmental balance and a resolution should be made for pollution-less industrial development in Nashik.

The state government and the administration will take steps to implement 'one window' scheme for various government permissions for industries, he said.

“There is a big opportunity for industrial growth in north Maharashtra. If the MACCIA uses this opportunity and lays the foundation for agriculture-related industries, Nashik will be at the top in the country,” state revenue minister Thorat said.

