Devotees in Kerala take out processions on Palm Sunday

Devotees offered prayers and took out a procession from St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Palm Sunday today. After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person mass and procession are being held.

Thiruvananthapuram Latin diocese bishop Thomas J Netto has offered the Palm Sunday services at St. Joseph's Metropolitan church. According to Christians, Palm Sunday is a celebration for honouring Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.

While this was a joyful, special occasion for his followers, this event took place towards the end of his days before he was crucified. For the occasion, churches organised special masses and processions.

Devotees carry cut palm leaves in their hands during the processions. Easter will be observed on April 17. (ANI)

