Left Menu

Devotees in Kerala take out processions on Palm Sunday

Devotees offered prayers and took out a procession from St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Palm Sunday today.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:13 IST
Devotees in Kerala take out processions on Palm Sunday
Palm Sunday procession in Kerala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees offered prayers and took out a procession from St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Palm Sunday today. After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person mass and procession are being held.

Thiruvananthapuram Latin diocese bishop Thomas J Netto has offered the Palm Sunday services at St. Joseph's Metropolitan church. According to Christians, Palm Sunday is a celebration for honouring Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.

While this was a joyful, special occasion for his followers, this event took place towards the end of his days before he was crucified. For the occasion, churches organised special masses and processions.

Devotees carry cut palm leaves in their hands during the processions. Easter will be observed on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022