UN: Chernobyl situation far from normal

The agency said Ukraine informed it on Sunday that it has now rotated the staff, but the situation remains far from normal.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The UN nuclear watchdog said Ukraine said the staff at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant has been rotated for the first time in three weeks after Russian troops left the area.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concern about the well-being of the workers since the Russian military took control of the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster at the beginning of the war. The agency said Ukraine informed it on Sunday that it has now rotated the staff, but the situation remains far from normal. They had to be transported to and from the site by water, with the Pripyat River being the only way for people living in the city of Slavutych to currently reach the plant.

The IAEA said Ukraine has informed it that analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring at the site were destroyed, with analytical instruments "stolen, broken or otherwise disabled." The automated transmission of radiation monitoring data has been disabled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

