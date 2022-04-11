Left Menu

French far-right candidate Zemmour endorses Le Pen for runoff

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French hard-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour endorsed fellow far-right challenger Marine Le Pen for a runoff vote against incumbent Emmanuel Macron on April 24.

Speaking to supporters after failing to qualify for the runoff, the former journalist said he had differences with Le Pen but "I don't doubt who is the adversary. That's why I call on my supporters to vote for Marine Le Pen."

