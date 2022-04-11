Left Menu

EU working on possible oil embargo on Russia, Ireland says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:26 IST
Simon Coveney Image Credit: Flickr
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.

He said he hoped it could be agreed upon by the EU's 27 states as soon as possible but gave no further details.

