EU working on possible oil embargo on Russia, Ireland says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.
He said he hoped it could be agreed upon by the EU's 27 states as soon as possible but gave no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Russia
- Simon Coveney
- Ireland
Advertisement