Jharkhand: One dead after violence in Lohardaga, Sec 144 imposed

A man succumbed to his injuries following a stone-pelting incident that took place after clashes broke out between two groups at Hirhi village of Lohardaga in Jharkhand on Sunday. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area. Arvind Kumar, Sub-divisional Magistrate said, "In view of clashes including stone-pelting and tiff that broke out between two groups on the occasion of Ram Navami, Section 144 imposed in Hirhi village."

The Jharkhand police stated that additional forces and senior officers, including two Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and three Superintendent of Police (SP), have been deployed in the area. The situation is being monitored and action is being taken accordingly, added the police.

An official from the district administration of Lahargarh stated, "One severely injured man succumbs to injuries, who is the resident of Latehar district. We have initiated an inquiry in the matter and the situation is peaceful now." Various people were injured after clashes broke out in the Hirhi area of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand after stone-pelting during Shobha Yatra.

Several vehicles were also torched during the violence that erupted on Sunday. (ANI)

