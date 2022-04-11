Left Menu

Waterways ecosystem developed to connect India with neighbouring nations: Sonowal

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, has said Waterways will usher in a new era of growth in the country's North-eastern region. Inaugurating the exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, Assam said that a waterways ecosystem that will connect India with its neighbouring nations and lead to newer job opportunities is being developed under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision.

Waterways Conclave opened today to a bevy of industry stakeholders and policymakers visiting the city. As many as six MOUs are slated to be signed during the event. In addition, more than forty national and global companies are participating in the exhibition.

Inland Waterways Authority of India(IWAI) has set up a theme pavilion to highlight the potential of the waterways sector and showcase its projects. Additionally, a dedicated Netherland Country Pavilion - comprising several Dutch companies to showcase new technology and innovation for the waterways sector - is set up at the exhibition. L&T, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL), ITD Cementation, among others, are participating in the exhibition.

The conclave is also taking forward the vision of Prime Minister on 'Vocal for Local' by giving a platform to local companies to highlight Assam's handicrafts, tea and artisans in the exhibition, notable among these being groups promoted under DRDA, Dibrugarh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

