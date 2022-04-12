Left Menu

S.Korea's SK weighs investing in small nuclear reactors, eyes Bill Gates' TerraPower

The $4 billion project is scheduled to begin in 2024, according to the company. The interest in SMR and TerraPower comes after SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won last year pledged to cut 200 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions in 2030, which is roughly 1% of the global carbon elimination goal of 21 billion tons by 2030, according to SK Group.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:32 IST
S.Korea's SK weighs investing in small nuclear reactors, eyes Bill Gates' TerraPower
SK Inc Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Korea's SK Group said on Tuesday it was mulling investments in small-sized nuclear reactors and that one of the candidates was TerraPower, a U.S. venture founded by Bill Gates.

A spokesperson for SK Inc, the holding company of the No. 3 conglomerate in South Korea, confirmed that TerraPower is a potential investment target among many but nothing had been decided, including details such as the possible investment amount, stake size or partners. Founded by Bill Gates in 2006, TerraPower designs small modular reactors (SMR) and plans to build its first reactor in Kemmerer, Wyoming by 2028. The $4 billion projects is scheduled to begin in 2024, according to the company.

The interest in SMR and TerraPower comes after SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won last year pledged to cut 200 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions in 2030, which is roughly 1% of the global carbon elimination goal of 21 billion tons by 2030, according to SK Group. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged his support for nuclear power, which generated 27% of the nation's electricity as of 2021, signaling a grand U-turn from incumbent President Moon Jae-in's nuclear phase-out policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022