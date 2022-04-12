Left Menu

Ukraine war causes higher demand for liquidity from firms, says OeNB

Updated: 12-04-2022 13:59 IST
Austrian National Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
The war in Ukraine is leading to greater demand for liquidity among Austrian companies, the country's National Bank, the OeNB, said on Tuesday, adding it expected demand for loans, especially short-term ones, to rise in the second quarter. "Due to the uncertain situation, (banks) expect more cautious investment activity by companies or delays to investment projects," said the Austrian National Bank, adding this might dampen demand for long-term loans for investment.

There were sufficient funds available for lending, it said.

