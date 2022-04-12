Gandhinagar: Gujarat National Law University reports 62 COVID cases in four days

As many as 62 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar till Tuesday. According to Municipal Health Officer Kalpesh Goswami, one case of Covid-19 with mild symptoms was reported, based on which a series of tests resulted in the identification of 55 more following which more cases were detected.

"The campus has been declared a containment zone, while all the affected individuals have been isolated in a campus hostel. As per Goswami, More than 600 tests have been conducted in the last four days.

As per the latest reports by the Union health ministry, India has reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the active caseload being raised up to 11,889. (ANI)

