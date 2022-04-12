Left Menu

U.S. Treasury issues general license for wind-down of transactions involving Sberbank units

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:48 IST
U.S. Treasury issues general license for wind-down of transactions involving Sberbank units
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing a general license authorizing the wind-down of transactions involving SB Sberbank Kazakhstan and Sberbank Europe AG through July 11.

The United States last week announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions including Sberbank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022