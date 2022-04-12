U.S. Treasury issues general license for wind-down of transactions involving Sberbank units
The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing a general license authorizing the wind-down of transactions involving SB Sberbank Kazakhstan and Sberbank Europe AG through July 11.
The United States last week announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions including Sberbank.
