Russia says it is ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price range' - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 05:08 IST
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range", Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.
Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.
