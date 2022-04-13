MGR-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 53000, model Rs 52000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42500 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 34000, model Rs 30000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 18000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 14000.

