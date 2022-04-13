Chhattisgarh CM urges Shah to resume special assistance to 7 Naxalism-hit districts of state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resume the special assistance given to seven Naxalism-affected districts of his state.

Baghel, who met Shah here, also discussed with the home minister the impact of GST on the state's resources, Naxalism-related issues and coordination with central paramilitary forces.

The chief minister urged the home minister to resume the special assistance given to seven Naxalism-affected districts of Chhattisgarh, a state government release said.

During the meeting, the chief minister raised various issues, including increasing communication facility in Naxalism-affected areas, deployment of two more battalions of CRPF in Bastar and formation of a 'Bastariya' battalion with youths from the region.

''Discontinuing the GST compensation to the states will have an impact on the state's economic condition. If funds are not available for development work..., it will have a great impact on the state's economy,'' the release quoted the chief minister as saying, while requesting Shah for a sympathetic consideration for the state.

Baghel also discussed the issues related to the development of Naxalism-affected districts such as expansion of road network, livelihood development, development of banks and infrastructure, etc.

The chief minister said iron ore is available in abundance in Bastar region and if it is made available at 30 per cent discount to the steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then investment of hundreds of crores of rupees and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created there.

He said due to difficult geographical areas, grid electricity is yet to reach in large parts of the region.

The fulfilment of the energy requirement of the common people and their economic development are possible only through the installation of large number of solar power plants, he said.

The chief minister urged for grants to build a cold chain for the processing and sale of minor forest produce, forest medicines and various types of horticulture crops in the forest areas.

The home minister has assured all possible help to Chhattisgarh on the Naxalism front, the statement said.

