Left Menu

Four drown in Yamuna while taking bath

Four children from the Jaitpur area drowned in the river Yamuna, said the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:13 IST
Four drown in Yamuna while taking bath
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four children from the Jaitpur area drowned in the river Yamuna, said the officials on Wednesday. The four children had reportedly gone to bathe in the river when the tragic incident happened.

The body of one child had been recovered after the rescue operation and the search for the three remaining children is on, informed the police officials from the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022