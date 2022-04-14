Shah to pay tribute to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh with 75,000 national flags in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on April 23 and attend a programme being held in the memory of Veer Kuwar Singh, one of the heroes of the revolt of 1857, at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur. He will pay tributes to the veteran freedom fighter with 75,000 national flags under the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Sources told ANI that the programme of Bhojpur in Bihar is to be held under the banner of 'Rashtriya Ashmita Manch' and about 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend this programme from different parts of Bihar. "Bihar BJP is claiming that programme at Bhojpur to be held at the birthplace of Veer Kuwar Singh on 23 April is non-political but the entire Bihar BJP unit is active to make this programme a grand success and many leaders of Bihar BJP has been given task for it," they added.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

