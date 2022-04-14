Russia's Gazprom raises gas exports to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests, which increased on Thursday.
Requests stood at 81.1 million cubic metres for April 14, up from 66.3 mcm in the previous day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russian pledge to scale down attack on Kyiv
Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess
BRIEF-Russian Foreign Minister has arrived In China for four-nation talks on Afghanistan - Interfax news agency
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism