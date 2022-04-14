Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom raises gas exports to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:25 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests, which increased on Thursday.

Requests stood at 81.1 million cubic metres for April 14, up from 66.3 mcm in the previous day.

