J-K: Army celebrates Baisakhi along LoC

Indian Army on Thursday celebrated Baisakhi along the Line of Control (LoC).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:59 IST
Indian Army celebrating Baisakhi along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army on Thursday celebrated Baisakhi along the Line of Control (LoC). With Baisakhi marking the start of the Sikh new year, it brings joy amongst the deployed forces and the local populace, the official release by the army stated.

The Jawans and the people of the Union Territory celebrated the festival together with joy and happiness in the far-flung villages close to LoC. "This festival and its celebration break the monotony and bring in the much-needed rejuvenation among the forces deployed along the LoC. Celebrations like these also portray the strong bonhomie between the local populace and the security forces," the release read.

Baishakhi is one of the important festivals celebrated in North India. This day marks the arrival of the harvest season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

