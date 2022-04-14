BRICS countries 'highly concerned' about Ukraine crisis; express support for dialogue

The BRICS countries are ''highly concerned'' about the current situation in Ukraine and expressed their support for continued dialogue and talks between Russia and Ukraine to seek a ''comprehensive solution'' to the issue, China's foreign ministry said here in a statement on Thursday.

The Ukraine issue was discussed at the second BRICS Sherpas' Meeting this week which was attended by the coordinators of other BRICS countries and chaired by China's BRICS and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - countries are highly concerned about the current situation in Ukraine, and reiterated respective national positions, the statement said.

"The BRICS countries expressed their support for multilateralism, adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and support for continued dialogue and talks between Russia and Ukraine to seek a comprehensive solution to the Ukraine issue," it said.

China is chairing the five-member grouping in 2022. The BRICS countries also voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine and supported all humanitarian assistance efforts to Ukraine, including the contributions of the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the war is grinding toward its eighth week. The US-led West has imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow over its war against Ukraine.

''The BRICS countries are particularly concerned about the serious impacts of unilateral sanctions on world economic recovery, stability of industrial and supply chains, energy and food security, as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the statement said.

They also said that great importance should be attached in finding an effective solution to the concerns of developing countries at large to ensure that their economies and people's livelihood are not affected.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

