Left Menu

Maharashtra: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Gadchiroli

A group of Naxals allegedly shot dead two villagers on suspicion that they were working as police informers in separate attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, informed Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal.

ANI | Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:41 IST
Maharashtra: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Gadchiroli
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Naxals allegedly shot dead two villagers on suspicion that they were working as police informers in separate attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, informed Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal. According to police one of the victims is a surrendered cadre.

"The victims may have been shot dead in the early hours of Thursday", said police. As per initial information, the victims, who were in their 20 were picked up on Wednesday night.

This is the first Naxal-related incident in the district in the last five months after the encounter in which top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde was killed along with 25 ultras in November last year, added police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022