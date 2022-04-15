Left Menu

MP Chief Minister assures Khargone violence victims of rebuilding their houses

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of Khargone violence of rebuilding their houses.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of Khargone violence of rebuilding their houses. "Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor? The houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses," said Chouhan.

Earlier, MP chief minister had termed the Khargone violence 'unfortunate'. Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

