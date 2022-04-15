Left Menu

Gujarat: Properties belonging to accused in Khambhat violence demolished

In the aftermath of violence in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession, the district administration on Friday demolished encroached properties belonging to the accused in the case.

ANI | Anand (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:05 IST
Visuals from Gujarat's Khambhat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of violence in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession, the district administration on Friday demolished encroached properties belonging to the accused in the case. "We have been given directions by District Magistrate and Superintendant of Police to remove unauthorized structures that are causing hurdles in the commute of people to maintain a peaceful environment," said Nirupa Gadhavi, Prant Officer and SDM, Khambhat.

Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that the violence that broke out in Khambat during the Ram Navami procession was a pre-planned conspiracy. According to the police, boys were brought from outside for stone-pelting and they were assured of all kinds of legal and financial help if they were caught by the authorities. Police claimed that the plotters decided to pelt stones from cemeteries as stones could be easily found there.

A total of nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during the procession. The police said that the six accused hatched the conspiracy as part of a need-to-know-based module/sleeper module.

Police named Maulvi Razak Patel as the mastermind of the conspiracy. Patel is currently absconding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

