'Gadapujan' held at 218 places across country on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

'Gadapujan' was held at 218 places across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
'Gadapujan' was held at 218 places across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. The programmes were organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and like-minded devout Hindu organisations. Mass 'Gadapujan' was held at 218 places in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other States.

National Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Ramesh Shinde, informed, "The history of Hindus is heroic. In the last 75 years, the programmes to awaken the bravery of Hindus are hardly organised. When you look at the form of every Hindu Deity, it is a blessing with one hand, while all other hands carry weapons. Hindus should worship every form of deity." "From that point of view, worshipping the weapons of deities will help in awakening bravery in Hindus. It takes courage to fight against injustice and oppression. So at least symbolic worship of weapons on the days of religious festivals should be performed. There should be an awakening of bravery among Hindus. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) stressed the need that Hindus should cherish the tradition of worshipping arms during their festivals," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

