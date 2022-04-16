PM Modi to visit Gujarat for three days from April 18, lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 during which he will unveil multiple development projects and lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. He will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

A PMO release said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19 in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

He will inaugurate Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar and unveil multiple development projects in Banaskantha. The Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar on April 18.

A PMO release said the Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. He said the Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students and undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students.

"The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it," the release said. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores, on April 19, at around 9:40 am.

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily. The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, 'aloo tikki', patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

PM Modi will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation on the same day. This community radio station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1,700 villages. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. He will also inaugurate the organic manure and biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

He will lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura - Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar. PM Modi will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, April 20 at around 10:30 am.

Prime Minister of Mauritius and DG, WHO, will also be present on the occasion. The three-day summit will witness five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors.

The release said that the summit will help uncover investment potential and give a fillip to innovation, research and development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations. "PM Modi will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on the same day at around 3:30 pm, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The event is expected to witness participation of over 2 lakh people," it said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The release said that cost of the project is around Rs 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to an electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructure improvements and it will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people.

It said the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1400 crore. "He will inaugurate Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed on Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city," it added.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore. These projects include Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Storm water drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System and Rain Water Harvesting System. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs 120 crore will be provided to 10,000 tribals of Panchmahal and Dahod districts. Prime Minister will also inaugurate 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth around Rs 550 crore. This includes water supply related projects worth about Rs 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs 175 crores, works related to Dudhimati river project and GETCO Substation at Ghodia. (ANI)

