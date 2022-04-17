Left Menu

President Kovind extends greetings on Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 08:24 IST
President Kovind extends greetings on Easter
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter Sunday. "Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teachings of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of entire humanity," he tweeted.

Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed. As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'.

The day is celebrated with pomp and grandeur every year. Traditions like church visits, baking hot cross buns and decorating Easter eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb. It always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

Spring equinox occurs when the Sun is exactly above the equator, thus making the day and night of equal lengths. Traditions like baking hot cross buns and filling empty eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

On this occasion, people also exchange Easter baskets and special gifts with their loved ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

