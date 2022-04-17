Left Menu

Arunachal minister urges people to take up farming to make state self-sufficient

This is a matter of great concern for every Arunachalee, particularly those who have left farming.All stakeholders should seriously ponder to take up agriculture and horticulture by using traditional methods to not only become self-sufficient but also have surplus produce, he said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-04-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 10:21 IST
Arunachal minister urges people to take up farming to make state self-sufficient
  • Country:
  • India

An Arunachal Pradesh minister has urged people to take up farming using traditional cultivation methods to make the state self-sufficient in food production.

Addressing revellers at the concluding function of the eight-day Longte festival at Nirjuli near Itanagar on Saturday, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki said that Arunachal Pradesh has become a ''consumer state'' that totally depends on outside supply.

''Gone are the days when our forefathers were self-reliant by cultivating their vast lands. Now we are totally dependent on outside supply. This is a matter of great concern for every Arunachalee, particularly those who have left farming.

''All stakeholders should seriously ponder to take up agriculture and horticulture by using traditional methods to not only become self-sufficient but also have surplus produce,'' he said. The minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu is promoting agriculture and horticulture and urged all Arunachalees to take benefit of it.

Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA) Director Sokhep Kri said that various initiatives are being taken to protect, preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage, age-old traditions and folklore of 26 major and 100 other tribes in the state.

More than 180 artistes participated in a dance event in traditional attires that continued till late evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022