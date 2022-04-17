Left Menu

Bulgaria bans Russian ships from ports

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:27 IST
Bulgaria bans Russian ships from ports
Bulgaria has banned Russian-flagged ships from entering its Black Sea ports as part of expanded EU sanctions, the country's Maritime Administration announced on its website on Sunday.

"All vessels registered under the Russian flag, as well as all vessels that have switched their Russian flag, or flag or maritime register registration to any other state whatsoever after February 24, are forbidden access to Bulgarian maritime and river ports," the authority said.

Exceptions will be made only for ships in distress or seeking humanitarian assistance, or ships transporting energy products, food, and pharmaceuticals to EU countries.

