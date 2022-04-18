Owner of banana grove held for elephant death

Forest officials on Monday arrested the owner of a banana grove wanted in connection with the electrocution of an elephant on his farm at Varappalayam village near here, police said.

To prevent the entry of wild animals into the farm, the accused put up an electric fence and the elephant, believed to be 12 years old, got killed, said the police. The incident took place in February last, they said. A case against the owner and his son was registered soon after, said the police. But the grove owner and his son went into hiding. The owner was held today while a search was still on for the son, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)