MHA declares JeM commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as terrorist under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as an individual 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as he is currently engaged in a Pakistan controlled campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry made the announcement through a gazette notification, mentioning that Nengroo (35), a resident of Pulwama in Kashmir, has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

After running a terror syndicate in Kashmir, the MHA notification states, Nengroo is now engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, remote-controlled from Pakistan. Nengroo, who is called by many aliases as Ashag Hussain Nengroo and Ashaq Moulvi, has been responsible for inflicting various terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nengroo had been involved in the cases related to the killing of one police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2013, the killing of one civilian in 2020, and terror funding and illegal supply of weapons to terrorists. "The Jaish commander, Nengroo, poses to the security of India, and in order to deter him from perpetrating terrorism not limited to India, he shall be designated as a terrorist under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."

"And whereas, the Central Government believes that Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," mentions the notification. (ANI)

