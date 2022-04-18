Govt should stop fleecing Indians: Cong on reports about possible change in GST rates

The government should ''stop fleecing'' Indians already reeling under record inflation and high taxes, the Congress said on Monday citing reports about a possible change in GST rates.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government is preparing to impose a fresh dose of taxes amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore by increasing the lowest Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab from 5 per cent to 8 per cent even when people are suffering due to high burden of taxes.

''Preparing to impose new taxes of Rs 1,50,000 crore. Modi government finds new ways to fleece Indians by increasing GST slab from 5 per cent to 8 per cent,'' he said on Twitter.

He feared that many items of daily use, including spices, tea and sugar, will become costlier if the GST slab is raised.

''People are already in pain even before increase in GST slab from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. Wholesale inflation is touching a new high of 14.55 per cent in March. Petrol/diesel-gas-CNG-PNG-lemon-vegetable prices have destroyed everyone's budget. Stop fleecing Indians for God's sake!'' Surjewala said in a tweet.

''A new record of inflation every month...Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) is at a new high of 14.55 per cent in March compared to 13.11 per cent in February. TV and Media friends only interested in Hindu-Muslim as people's budget bleeds,'' he also said.

Surjewala said he also feared that coal, biogas, fertilisers, life-saving medicines, incense sticks, hearing aids and braille watch will become expensive as these items currently fall under the 5 per cent GST bracket.

He referred to a news report that cited sources to state that the GST Council at its meeting next month is likely to consider a proposal to do away with the five per cent slab by moving some goods of mass consumption to 3 per cent and the remaining to the 8 per cent bracket.

Currently, GST has four slabs at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. There is also an exempt list of items such as unbranded and unpacked food items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)