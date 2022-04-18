Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri to avoid untoward incidents

A large number of security personnel, including those from the anti-riot force, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. A senior officer said over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Drones are also being used in the sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance. All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the officer said.

Speaking to a television news channel, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, ''We have deployed adequate force not only in Jahangirpuri, but in other areas also. We will use technology for surveillance and are monitoring the situation to make sure that no untoward incident occurs in the future.'' Asked about the deployment in the area, Asthana said it will continue in the sensitive areas, including Jahangirpuri, until the situation returns to normal.

Only a few locals were occasionally seen on the roads. The entire area has been barricaded with police asking people to take alternative routes.

Police have also pitched tents near the barricades.

A few shops were seen operating in G block, which is around 200 metres away from a mosque.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

On Sunday, there was a heavy police deployment in C block, the epicentre of the clashes.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities. Some vehicles were also torched.

