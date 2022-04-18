Gurugram: Villagers stage protest against Ghamroj toll plaza

Hundreds of villagers on Monday staged a protest at Ghamroj toll plaza, seeking exemption from paying toll tax.

The protesters also threatened to raze the toll plaza with bulldozers if the toll is not made free for locals by Wednesday. The villagers gathered on a call given by 'toll hatao samiti' near the toll plaza and sat on a dharna. The Ghamroj toll plaza on Sohna road became operational recently after the 21-km Sohna elevated road was completed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Locals alleged that despite assurances by the NHAI and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, they have not been exempted from paying toll.

''(Nitin) Gadkari had said that nearby residents will get free passes but we are being charged. We have the support of 36 communities and will ensure that the toll is removed," said Satbir Khatana, a member of the 'toll hatao samiti'. The protesters left the spot after officials from the local administration informed them that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has promised to meet them on Tuesday to sort out the issue. According to the officials, the toll has been made free for Monday and Tuesday till meeting with the deputy chief minister.

