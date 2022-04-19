BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 70% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,597 respondents conducted between April 16-19; margin of error between +/- 1.1 and 2.5 pts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)