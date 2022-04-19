Left Menu

Russian finance minister to lead delegation at G20 meeting

Updated: 19-04-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:26 IST
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will lead Russia's delegation at this week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies, the Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday.

G20 host Indonesia said last week Siluanov had confirmed he planned to attend the G20 meeting on April 20 virtually.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said Russia should be expelled from the G20, and warned that the United States would boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up.

