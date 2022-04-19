Left Menu

Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for worsening global food insecurity- Yellen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:33 IST
Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for worsening global food insecurity- Yellen
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia's war in Ukraine has worsened the "already dire" food insecurity situation facing the world, with price and supply shocks adding to global inflationary pressures, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a high-level panel on Tuesday.

Even before the war, over 800 million people - or 10% of the global population - were suffering from chronic food insecurity, Yellen said, citing early estimates showing that higher food prices alone could push at least 10 million more people worldwide into poverty. Yellen told the panel that countries should avoid export restrictions that could further increase prices, while acting to support vulnerable populations and smallholder farmers.

"I want to be clear: Russia's actions are responsible for this," Yellen said, adding that the United States was working urgently with partners and allies to "help mitigate the effects of Russia's reckless war on the world's most vulnerable." Russia calls its actions a "special military operation."

Yellen underscored Washington's commitment to authorizing essential humanitarian and ensuring the availability of food and agricultural commodities to benefit people around the world, even as it continued escalating its sanctions and other economic measures against Russia. She said it was also critical to strengthen longer-term resilience, and called on the international financial institutions to help mitigate the global fertilizer shortage and smooth supply chain disruptions for food and critical supplies.

She said they could increase investments in agricultural capacity and resilience to boost domestic food production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022