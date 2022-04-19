Jhunjhunu road mishap: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the deaths of those killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. As many as 11 people were killed and several others were injured in a rod accident as a pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, said police.

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Rs 50,000 to the injured. ''Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway. About 20 people were on their way home in a pickup vehicle when the incident occurred.

"Eight people died on the spot, others three died in hospital. A total of 11 people have died so far. The injured are admitted to the hospital and treatment is going on," said Shankar Lal Chhaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). "20-22 people were travelling to their homes in a pickup vehicle when the incident happened," said Shankarlal Chabba, Sub-Inspector.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," he said in a tweet in Hindi. (ANI)

