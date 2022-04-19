Left Menu

Italy says Western leaders agreed to step up pressure on Moscow-statement

Western leaders agreed on the need to put more pressure on Russia and to increase Moscow's international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine, an Italian government statement said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:31 IST
Western leaders agreed on the need to put more pressure on Russia and to increase Moscow's international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine, an Italian government statement said on Tuesday. The leaders - including Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - shared "deep concern" for the prolonged hostilities in Ukraine and said a swift ceasefire was needed.

"There was broad consensus on the need to step up pressure on the Kremlin, including by adopting further sanctions, and to increase Moscow's international isolation," Rome's statement said after a video call among the leaders. It added that they reiterated a commitment to diversify energy supplies in order to decrease dependence on Russia.

