Telangana: Amit Shah speaks to kin of BJP activist who died by suicide in Khammam, assures justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the family of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, who died by suicide in the Khammam district of Telangana. Shah, in a telephonic conversation with the family of the deceased, expressed condolences and assured justice.

BJP activist Sai Ganesh died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by a state minister. Telangana BJP's Core Committee Member and Tamil Nadu Co-Incharge Sudhakar Reddy along with other BJP leaders visited the residence of Ganesh and provided financial assistance. He arranged a call with the Union Home Minister and made the family speak to him.

Shah also instructed Telangana BJP leaders to assist the family in getting justice by taking up the matter to the High Court if needed. He told the family that they will stand and fight for the family. Reddy, in a tweet, alleged that the BJP activist died by suicide due to harassment he faced from state Trasport Minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada.

"Met family members of beloved Kayakarta, Sai Ganesh, at their residence Khammam, TS & assured his grandmother of all possible assistance besides getting justice for him. Did my part by providing financial help. Ganesh committed suicide due to the atrocities of Ajay Kumar Puvvada," Reddy said. "Also connected the family telephonically with Union Minister Amit Shah Ji who extended full party support & assured that jointly, we will fight until justice is delivered. It was a very kind gesture on part of Amit Shah Ji and we are thankful for his support," he added.

The BJP leaders who accompanied Reddy alleged that Ganesh "clearly mentioned in the dying declaration that TRS Minister Puvvada Ajay is responsible for his death." However, they claimed that the police didn't file an FIR on the issue. The BJP leaders demanded the state minister's resignation.

Tensions gripped Khammam after Ganesh allegedly died by suicide, citing "unable to bear torture from police". Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media where he stated that after a BJP meeting, he installed a flag post in the "no objection area" and alleged police officers broke it. He alleged that police tortured him and filed around 16 cases against him. Ganesh had claimed that "his self-esteem was hurt and consumed poison due to being unable to bear the torture from police." (ANI)

