Hungary receives more nuclear fuel from Russia by air -minister

Hungary has received another shipment of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant from Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Szijjarto said the latest shipment was delivered through the airspace of Belarus, Poland, and Slovakia after the war in neighboring Ukraine closed the previously used rail route crossing Hungary's eastern neighbor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)