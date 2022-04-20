Hungary receives more nuclear fuel from Russia by air -minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary has received another shipment of nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant from Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
Szijjarto said the latest shipment was delivered through the airspace of Belarus, Poland, and Slovakia after the war in neighboring Ukraine closed the previously used rail route crossing Hungary's eastern neighbor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
US will work with world to ensure there is accountability for crimes by Russia in Ukraine: Sullivan
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now