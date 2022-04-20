POSOCO holds training program on Power System Modelling and Simulation

National Grid operator Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) is organizing a two-week training program on 'Power System Modelling and Simulation' from 18th to 29th April 2022. The training program is being attended by participants from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at New Delhi. The workshop is being organized in close association with The Integrated Research and Action for Development IRADe.

Sh. Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) inaugurated the workshop in presence of Sh. S. R. Narasimhan, CMD POSOCO, Sh. R V Shahi, Chairman, SAGE – RIS, Sh. John Smith-Sreen, Director, Indo-Pacific Office, USAID, Dr. Jyoti Parikh, Executive Director, IRADe, Sh. Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Technical Director, SARI/EI, Sh. R.K. Porwal, Head NRLDC (Program Director), and Sh. Kirit Parikh, Chairman IRADe along with officials from POSOCO.

The program is being delivered by engineers from POSOCO and it would include self-assessment tests on major functional areas covered in the course followed by interactive sessions with senior executives and industry experts. The participants would get an opportunity of field visits to world's first multi terminal HVDC station at Agra.

Power System Modeling and Simulation training program is designed to familiarize participants from the basics to advanced level of power system. This course has theory as well as hands-on sessions on power system, per unit system, modelling of power system elements, steady state load flow studies, fault analysis, dynamic modelling and simulations, reactive power studies, transfer capability assessment and optimal power flow.

(With Inputs from PIB)