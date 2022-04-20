Left Menu

3 cows struck dead by lightning

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:19 IST
3 cows struck dead by lightning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three cows were struck dead by lightning and thunder at Kadambur coming under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, said forest officials on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the lightning and thunder accompanied by rain were witnessed at Kadambur, Kadaganalli, Karaliyam, Chinna Olapalayam and Periya Olapalayam on Tuesday.

Farmer Rajendran was the cattle owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022