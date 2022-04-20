3 cows struck dead by lightning

Three cows were struck dead by lightning and thunder at Kadambur coming under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, said forest officials on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the lightning and thunder accompanied by rain were witnessed at Kadambur, Kadaganalli, Karaliyam, Chinna Olapalayam and Periya Olapalayam on Tuesday.

Farmer Rajendran was the cattle owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)