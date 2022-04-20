Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian metal companies facing difficulties from "unfriendly countries"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian metals companies were facing "hostile attitudes" from what Moscow calls unfriendly countries, and that Russia would come up with a plan to combat this. "We are among world leaders in this industry, and our metallurgists have begun to face hostile attitudes, ...

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:38 IST
Kremlin says Russian metal companies facing difficulties from "unfriendly countries"
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian metals companies were facing "hostile attitudes" from what Moscow calls unfriendly countries, and that Russia would come up with a plan to combat this.

"We are among world leaders in this industry, and our metallurgists have begun to face hostile attitudes, ... our companies are experiencing some difficulties," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions designed to force Moscow to withdraw troops it sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia is a major producer of metals including aluminium, nickel, palladium, copper, steel and gold. Western countries have imposed sanctions against some wealthy Russian with large shareholdings in metals-producing companies.

But they have so far steered clear of sanctioning the companies themselves in order not to create supply shortages that would push up prices for companies and consumers around the world. Many banks, shippers and consumers have nevertheless avoided handling Russian metal, forcing Russian firms to find new supply routes.

President Vladimir Putin was due to meet representatives of the metals industry later on Wednesday. The Kremlin calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" the country. Kyiv and its Western allies reject those arguments as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022