Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever near Indian border - OIE

Representative Image
Bhutan reported an outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near the border with India, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak was reported on a semi-commercial pig farm in the Chhukha district and the herd comprised both adult pigs and piglets, the Paris-based OIE said, citing Bhutanese authorities.

