MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

Two MoUs have been signed by Ministry of Defence (MoD) with Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), one for starting Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment Hospitals and another for starting Ayurveda Centres at 12 Military Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). These MoUs were signed during the three-day mega event, Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit, organised at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from April 20-22, 2022. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the august gathering during the inaugural function, where Director General, World Health Organisation (WHO) was also present.
Signatories for these MoUs were Special Secretary, MoA Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, DGAFMS Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta and Additional Director General Defence Estates Smt Sonam Yangdol.
This will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of Cantonments, including families of Armed Forces personnel and civilians depending on these hospitals. These Ayurveda Centres will be functional across the country from May 01, 2022.
(With Inputs from PIB)
