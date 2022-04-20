Left Menu

Yellen tells Indonesian finance minister: 'No business-as-usual' for Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her counterpart from Indonesia that there will be no "business-as-usual" for Russia in the global economy given its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yellen told Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during a meeting on Tuesday that the United States will continue to work with Indonesia, which currently leads the Group of 20 major economies, to advance G20 business.

"Secretary Yellen firmly condemned Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and emphasized there will be no business-as-usual for Russia in the global economy," Treasury said. "Secretary Yellen emphasized that the United States will continue to work in solidarity with Indonesia to advance the important business of the G20, including addressing the negative impacts of Russia's invasion on the global economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

