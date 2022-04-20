India on track to achieve its installed capacity of 300MT by 2030: Steel Minister

A meeting under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, was held in New Delhi on 20th April, 2022 with stakeholders of Indian steel industry. During the meeting Steel companies briefed the Minister about their future roadmap of expansion to achieve the production and capacity targets set by the National Steel Policy 2017. Senior officials from TATA, AMNS, JSW, JSPL, JSL and representative from steel producer associations like Indian Steel Association (ISA), All India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA), Furnace Steel Association of India (FSA), Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPAI), Steel producer associations and senior officials from the Ministry of Steel were also present.

The Minister expressed satisfaction and confidence that India is on track to achieve its installed capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. Called upon the private steel sector companies to contribute towards the target of 500 million tonnes of green and clean steel capacity in the country in the 25 years of the immortal period.

Availability of all resources and encouraged to work on Forward Backward Integration in a planned manner. The Steel Minister mentioned that the companies should focus on achieving Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in specialty steel and should produce and export more value-added steel. He urged the companies to keep in view the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070. Accordingly, usage of scrap and plastic waste in steel making should increase multi-folds in the coming years. The Minister requested to major private sector steel companies and steel producer associations to take the advantage of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel launched by the Ministry of Steel.

(With Inputs from PIB)