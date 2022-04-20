UN Libya adviser says oil production should not be politicized

The United Nations special advisor on Libya Stephanie Turco Williams said on Twitter the country's oil production should not be politicized. She stressed also that oil revenues should be distributed transparently and fairly.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on output from several major fields and export ports in recent days after groups in southern and eastern Libya blockaded them citing political demands.

