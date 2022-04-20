U.S. imposes new Russia-related sanctions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:28 IST
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Russian commercial bank, an oligarch and dozens of individuals, according to the Treasury Department website.
The targets include Russia-based units of virtual currency mining firm Bitriver, the website said.
