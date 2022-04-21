BJP leader Manoj Kumar expresses grief as local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Delhi

Hours after a local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in the national capital's Mayur Vihar phase-3 area, BJP leader Manoj Kumar expressed grief over the incident. Kumar further informed that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also visited the hospital on Wednesday evening to know about the details of the incident.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Kumar said, "It is tragic to know about the way he has been killed. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also visited the hospital. Once the medicolegal case (MLC) is made, the body will be shifted. The post mortem of the body will be done today. Then, the body will be handed over to the family." A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar phase-3 on Wednesday. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of East Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap, police have recovered important evidence from the crime scene.

"Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. A few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene," Kashyap said on Wednesday evening. The accused are absconding, and the search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage is underway.

The victim had gunshot injuries and was declared "brought dead" at the hospital, the police said. (ANI)

